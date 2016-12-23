DMK leader MK Stalin urges Tamil Nadu governor to sack all ‘AIADMK- friendly’ VCs

Chennai, December 23: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader M.K. Stalin has written to Tamil Nadu Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao to remove or sack all vice chancellors who are scholars and academicians who have learnings towards the ruling All India Deravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party and to Sasikala Natrajan.

Stalin said, “Academicians who are torch bearers of higher education in the state calling on a person who is not holding any public office is unethical, unwarranted and unconstitutional. Such an attitude on the part of vice chancellors proves that their loyalty is neither for academic excellence of the state nor for the chancellor of universities.”

Stalin said the vice chancellors had no business to politicize their offices.

Stalin further said newspapers publishing photographs of vice chancellors visiting Sasikala and urging her to take obver the leadership mantle of the AIADMK post Jayalalithaa’s demise was completely out of order.

Vice chancellors of more than 10 universities in Tamil Nadu met Sasikala at Poes Garden on December 20. (ANI)