DMK leader Stalin urges Tamil Nadu Governor to sack all ‘AIADMK- friendly’ VCs

Chennai, Dec 23: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader MK Stalin has written to Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao to remove or sack all vice chancellors who are scholars and academicians who have learnings towards the ruling All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party and to Sasikala Natrajan.

Stalin said, “Academicians who are torch bearers of higher education in the state calling on a person who is not holding any public office is unethical, unwarranted and unconstitutional.

Such an attitude on the part of vice chancellors proves that their loyalty is neither for academic excellence of the state nor for the chancellor of universities.”Stalin said the vice chancellors had no business to politicize their offices.