DMK loses non-confidence motion against Speaker P Dhanapal

Chennai, March 23: The DMK’s motion seeking removal of TN Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal was defeated. Motion defeated by 97-122, according to Deputy Speaker Jayaraman. Thus the Tamil Nadu Opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) loses the non-confidence motion against Speaker P Dhanapal in the state Assembly.

This decision for the non-confidence move by the DMK has been taken a day after Election Commission (EC) published an interim ordering to freeze the ‘two leaves’ election symbol of AIADMK. It said that both the rival faction cannot use the party symbol as well as its name for the R K Nagar assembly by-poll which is to be held on April 12.

The decision by Election Commission has been welcomed by the DMK who alleged that VK Sasikala’s team had attempted to illegally usurp the office of party general secretary.

The election panel yesterday decided to freeze the AIADMK election symbol of ‘two leaves’ after the delegates of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and Sasikala factions made their requests for it.

“Neither of the two groups shall be permitted to use the symbol ‘Two Leaves’ of the AIADMK,” the Election Commission stated.

The fight over party symbol began in view of the by-elections to the RK Nagar assembly constituency in Chennai that is unoccupied after the death of former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa.

Today is the last date to file nominations for the April 12 by-election.