DMK President M.K. Stalin urges TN CM O Panneerselvam to call all-party meeting over Jallikattu issue

Chennai, Jan 19: DMK Working President M.K. Stalin on Thursday urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam to call an all-party meeting during the day as well as a special assembly sitting on Friday over the Jallikattu issue.

Panneerselvam should call an all-party meeting to discuss the “abnormal situation” prevailing in the southern state, Leader of Opposition in the assembly Stalin said in a statement here.

Thousands of students and others are protesting in Tamil Nadu in favour of the bull-taming sport that was banned by the Supreme Court in May 2014.

The Chief Minister should also convene a special assembly sitting and take necessary legal steps for the conduct of Jallikattu, the DMK leader said.

Stalin pointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that the Centre will render all assistance to the state government on the Jallikattu issue.

The Chief Minister should respect the feelings of the protesting students and others, he added.

