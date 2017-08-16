DMK president M Karunanidhi admitted to hospital after uneasiness in breathing

Chennai/Tamil Nadu: Chennai’s opposition party’s, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), president M. Karunanidhi has been admitted to the Kauvery Hospital, on Wednesday for an endoscopic procedure, in Chennai. According to reports, the DMK supremo was admitted to the hospital after he complained of uneasiness in breathing.

Karunanidhi has been battling with health issues for a long time now. A statement released by the hospital said that Karunanidhi will be discharged from the hospital later today.

The 93-year-old leader has been unwell for the last one year and was being treated at his Gopalapuram residence here. The former chief minister “has been admitted for a minor procedure – change of (Percutaneous endoscopic gastronomy) PEG tube. He will be discharged from the hospital later today,” Kauvery Hospital Executive Director S Aravindan said in a statement.

Karunanidhi is expected to attend the birth centenary of MG Ramachandran at Tiruvarur on August 19 in an event organised by the AIADMK government.