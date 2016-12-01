DMK President M Karunanidhi hospitalised, condition stable

December 1, 2016 | By :

Chennai, Dec 01: DMK President M.Karunanidhi was admitted to a Kauvery Hospital here on Thursday morning for optimisation of nutrition and hydration, the hospital said.

In a statement issued here the hospital said the 92-year-old Karunanidhi “has been admitted for optimisation of nutrition and hydration at Kauvery Hospital.”

“He is stable and being treated by a team of doctors. He will be in hospital for few days,” the statement added.

