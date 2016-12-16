DMK president M.Karunanidhi readmitted to Kauvery hospital due to throat infection

Chennai,Dec16:Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M. Karunanidhi was re-admitted to the Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet here late on Thursday night following complaints of difficulty in breathing due to throat and lung infection. “Treatment has been initiated to clear his infection. He is stable and is being treated by a team of doctors,” a bulletin issued by S. Aravindan, executive director of the hospital, said.

Mr. Karunanidhi was rushed in an ambulance from his Gopalapuram residence to the hospital past 11.10 p.m. The 92-year-old leader’s son and DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin, daughter M. Kanimozhi and some senior party leaders accompanied him, according to a police source.

This is the second time the veteran leader has been admitted at the hospital in the last fortnight.

Earlier on December 1, Mr. Karunanidhi was admitted to the Kauvery Hospital for “optimisation of nutrition and hydration”. He was discharged on the night of December 7 and advised rest for a few days. The DMK had, in a release then, appealed to well wishers not to call on him until he recuperates.

The DMK leader has not been seen in public for over 40 days now ever since he developed a drug allergy on October 25. However, on December 10, the party announced that he would chair the DMK’s crucial general council meeting in Chennai on December 20 where his son Mr. Stalin is expected to be elevated as working president of the party.