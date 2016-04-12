DMK president M. Karunanidhi will file nomination from Tiruvarur constituency

Chennai: DMK president M Karunanidhi will hit the campaign trail from 23 April for the 16 May Assembly polls. He will file nomination in his native place Tiruvarur constituency on 25 April and also address a public meeting the same day.

He will launch his election campaign from Saidapet here on 23 April, according to his campaign schedule released by the party today.

Though the party is yet to release the list of its candidates for the 176 seats it is contesting, Karunanidhi’s choice of seat has been mentioned in his tour itinerary.

In his three-phase election tour, Karunanidhi will campaign across Tamilnadu and Puducherry and address rallies in various districts including Chennai, Erode, Vellore, Madurai, Trichy, Salem, Krishnagiri and Kanchipuram. The DMK president will wind up his tour at Tiruvarur, the party release said