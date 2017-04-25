DMK president MK Stalin arrested in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvaru

April 25, 2017 | By :
MK Stalin-D Raja and Thiruchi shiva
DMK president MK Stalin arrested in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvaru.

Chennai, April 25: DMK Working President MK Stalin was arrested in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvaru. Stalin was arrested on Tuesday while protesting with the farmers near the town’s bus depot in the wake of a day-long statewide bandh called by DMK in Tamil Nadu.

Normal life was affected in the state due to the shutdown strike called by opposition parties in the State on Tuesday. While shops, hotels downed their shutters across the state, government buses were seen plying on the roads.

The shutdown strike was called by DMK, Congress, CPI(M), CPI, VCK, IUML. Trade unions affiliated to these parties also lent their support.

Trade bodies representing the movie industry, farmers, transport operators, traders association and others also extended their support to the shutdown strike.

Petrol bunks were open with operators wearing black badges showing their support to the strike.

According to reports reaching here, the majority of the hosiery units in Tirupur were shut down.
In Tiruvarur farmers were protesting on the railway tracks.

According to reports reaching here, shops in Puducherry were shut down.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
CBI courts clean chit to Raja, Kanimozhi in 2G scam that led to downfall of UPA
DMK to move EC over release of Jayalalithaa hospital video
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits DMK chief M Karunanidhi at Chennai
AIADMK raises posters and banners using balloons despite Madras High Court ban 
Rajinikant more suitable partner for BJP due to religious beliefs, I am a rationalist: Kamal Hassan
Tamil Nadu politics: DMK refuses speculations over mass resignations by its MLAs
Top