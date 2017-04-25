DMK president MK Stalin arrested in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvaru.

Chennai, April 25: DMK Working President MK Stalin was arrested in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvaru. Stalin was arrested on Tuesday while protesting with the farmers near the town’s bus depot in the wake of a day-long statewide bandh called by DMK in Tamil Nadu.

Normal life was affected in the state due to the shutdown strike called by opposition parties in the State on Tuesday. While shops, hotels downed their shutters across the state, government buses were seen plying on the roads.

DMK Working President #MKStalin arrested during farmers protests in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvaruhttps://t.co/4QzQVrogBl — India Today (@IndiaToday) April 25, 2017

The shutdown strike was called by DMK, Congress, CPI(M), CPI, VCK, IUML. Trade unions affiliated to these parties also lent their support.

Trade bodies representing the movie industry, farmers, transport operators, traders association and others also extended their support to the shutdown strike.

Petrol bunks were open with operators wearing black badges showing their support to the strike.

According to reports reaching here, the majority of the hosiery units in Tirupur were shut down.

In Tiruvarur farmers were protesting on the railway tracks.

According to reports reaching here, shops in Puducherry were shut down.