DMK supremo M Karunanidhi admitted to hospital for allergies

December 1, 2016 | By :

CHENNAI,Dec1: DMK President M Karunanidhi has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai, his party said on Thursday. The 93-year-old leader has been suffering from allergies for over a month.

“Doctors have admitted him for a few tests. He will be back home in a few days,” a DMK source said.

“Karunanidhi [has been] admitted for optimisation of nutrition and hydration. He’s stable… [and is being] treated by a team of doctors. He will be in hospital for a few days,” a statement from Kauvery Hospital said.
Mr Karunanidhi has not been seen in public for over a month. In October, a statement from his party said, “The DMK leader is unwell due to a drug-induced allergy. Doctors have advised him rest. Visitors should avoid visiting him and cooperate.”

The DMK chief’s illness comes amid the over two-month-long hospitalisation of Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa who has been recovering from a lung infection.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
CBI courts clean chit to Raja, Kanimozhi in 2G scam that led to downfall of UPA
DMK to move EC over release of Jayalalithaa hospital video
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits DMK chief M Karunanidhi at Chennai
AIADMK raises posters and banners using balloons despite Madras High Court ban 
Pune baby in incubator ,sustains severe burn injuries after the incubator caught fire in a hospital,dies
Rajinikant more suitable partner for BJP due to religious beliefs, I am a rationalist: Kamal Hassan
Top