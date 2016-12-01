DMK supremo M Karunanidhi admitted to hospital for allergies

CHENNAI,Dec1: DMK President M Karunanidhi has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai, his party said on Thursday. The 93-year-old leader has been suffering from allergies for over a month.

“Doctors have admitted him for a few tests. He will be back home in a few days,” a DMK source said.

“Karunanidhi [has been] admitted for optimisation of nutrition and hydration. He’s stable… [and is being] treated by a team of doctors. He will be in hospital for a few days,” a statement from Kauvery Hospital said.

Mr Karunanidhi has not been seen in public for over a month. In October, a statement from his party said, “The DMK leader is unwell due to a drug-induced allergy. Doctors have advised him rest. Visitors should avoid visiting him and cooperate.”

The DMK chief’s illness comes amid the over two-month-long hospitalisation of Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa who has been recovering from a lung infection.