DMK Supremo M Karunanidhi will have to be in hospital for some more days, says Party

Chennai, December 17: DMK President M Karunanidhi will have to be in hospital for some more days for treatment and party members, friends and others are requested not to visit the facility, the party has said.

The party also postponed its general council meeting that was slated to be held here on December 20 owing to Karunanidhi’s ill-health.

In a statement issued here the DMK party citing Kauvery Hospital’s Friday statement said Karunanidhi was stable.

According to the statement, Karunanidhi will have to be in the hospital for treatment for some more days and hence party members, friends and others are requested not to visit Kauvery Hospital to see him in person.

Meanwhile DMK’s General Secretary K. Anbazhagan in a statement announced the postponement of party’s general council meeting scheduled to be held here on December 20 under the chairmanship of Karunanidhi.

Karunanidhi, 92, was admitted to Kauvery Hospital on Thursday night due to breathing difficulty as well as throat and lung infection, said the hospital.

He underwent tracheotomy to optimise breathing on Friday.

“He is stable, on antibiotics and is being treated by a team of doctors,” the hospital said.

Karunanidhi’s second spell of hospitalisation this month comes after a short interval.

It was on December 7 that Karunanidhi was discharged from the hospital after being admitted on December 1. IANS