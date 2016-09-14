Cauvery row: DMK announces support for September 16 shutdown called by farmers’ organisations

Chennai, Sep 14: DMK President M. Karunanidhi on Wednesday announced his party’s support for the September 16 shutdown protest called by various organisations demanding Cauvery river water from Karnataka.

The shutdown protest was called by various organisations representing the interests of farmers, truck owners and traders, among others, and against the violence and arson indulged in by hooligans in Karnataka damaging property worth several crores of rupees.

In a statement here, Karunanidhi, acceding to the request of the organisations that had called for the shutdown protest, said the DMK has decided to extend its support to their call.