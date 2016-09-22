DMK welcomes SC ruling for a ‘Cauvery Management Board’ but say 6000 cusecs of water not enough for TN

Chennai, September 21: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson Saravanan on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision, where it has asked the Centre to constitute a Cauvery Management Board (CMB) within four weeks, and said that as per the new order, 6,000 cusecs of water to be released from Karnataka will not be sufficient for Tamil Nadu.

Saravanan told ANI that the Central Government should intervene and constitute the Cauvery management board, so that there won’t be any loss of life or property in future.

“Even though the Supreme Court has ordered 6,000 cusecs of water has to be released from Karnataka. I don’t think that will be sufficient for the state of Tamil Nadu.But, the significant aspect is that the Supreme Court has directed the Central government to constitute Cauvery management board with four weeks, I think that is a very welcomed decision,” Saravanan said.

“It shows, if the Tamil Nadu government has pointed out our leader M.K. stalin, if the Tamil Nadu government have acted in expeditious manner, I think Cauvery management board would have come into existence long time back. But anyway, better late than never. We welcome this decision of constituting this Cauvery management board,” he added.

Stating that it is the internal politics between Karnataka, Congress and BJP over the Cauvery issue, Saravanan said, “I think, they should oblige by the Supreme Court’s verdict and the Central Government should intervene and constitute the Cauvery management board, so that there won’t be any loss of life or loss of property like what we have seen in Bengaluru.”

Saravanan further said that that peculiar politics is being play upon in Karnataka, where the Congress in Tamil Nadu is supporting the Cauvery dispute, Congress in TN is supporting the issue but BJP didn’t support the bandh which is called by all the parties.

Earlier, the apex court on Tuesday directed the Karnataka government to release 6000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu from tomorrow till September 27, the next date of hearing.

The Supreme Court also directed the Centre to constitute a Cauvery management board within four weeks and notify the same.

The ruling came a day after the Cauvery Supervisory Committee ordered Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water from the river to Tamil Nadu daily between September 21 and 30.

The Supreme Court also allowed both states, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to file their objections to Cauvery supervisory committee report within three days.

Union Water Resources Secretary and Chairman of the committee Shashi Shekhar askedKarnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu from September 21 to 30.

As per Supreme Court orders, Karnataka has to release 12000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

More than 5000 cusecs of water will be released from Mettur Dam for delta irrigation and this will be raised up to 15,000 cusecs as per the need of delta farmers.

The water released from Mettur will first reach Upper Anaicatu Mukombu in Tiruchirapalli and from there to Grand Anaicutu Kallanai by weekend.

From Kallanai, water will be released for samba crops in delta districts of Thanjavur, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur.

This year release of water from Mettur has been considerably delayed due to shortage of water in Cauvery.

Delta farmers hope that north east monsoon will start by third week of next month to save samba crops.