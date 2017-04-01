DMK working President M K Stalin demands loan waiver for Tamilnadu farmers

New Delhi, April 01: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president M K Stalin today visited the protesting Tamil Nadu farmers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and demanded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to waive off their loans like he promised in Uttar Pradesh during the Assembly elections there.

All most all party leaders irrespective of political boundaries from Tamil Nadu offered their support to the state’s farmers who have been protesting at Jantar Mantar for the last 19 days demanding a drought relief package of Rs 40,000 crore from the Central government and farm loan waiver.

“Just like how Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promised farmer loan waiver to Uttar Pradesh in its election manifesto recently, it should promise the same to Tamil Nadu farmers,” Stalin told reporters.

The Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly also said that Narendra Modi should allow the farmers to meet him and offer a consoling solution at the earliest.

Taking a dig at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Stalin said, “The Chief Minister is only keen on R K Nagar by-elections at the moment.”

“The ruling party is neither able to help nor get anything from the Central government. The state and the Central governments are playing blame games. Instead of debating the issue, they should act immediately considering the hardship faced by farmers,” MK Stalin, the son of former Tamilnadu CM said.

Communist Party Of India (CPI) National Secretary D Raja, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs Tiruchi Siva and T K S Elangovan were also present.

MK Stalin said an all-party meeting would soon be held on the issue. “I asked Ayyakkannu (who is leading the protest) to call off the strike, but they are not ready to give up. An all-party meeting would be held in the state to decide the next course of action on the issue,” Stalin added.