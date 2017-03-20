DMK's Kanimozhi leads protest demanding early passage of Women's Reservation Bill.

New Delhi, Mar. 20: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Women’s Wing protest demanded early passage of Women Reservation Bill, party MP M. Kanimozhi on Monday said they are agitating in order to draw attention towards the bill meant for the empowerment of the fairer sex.

Kanimozhi further said that most of the political parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and regional parties have supported the bill, but why it has not been passed and made into a law still remains a question.

“So, the women’s wing of the DMK wants to bring the attention back because nobody is talking about it. That is why we are having this protest and rally,” she said.

“We have asked for the support of the like-minded parties which belief in women reservation bill,” she added.

The Women’s Reservation Bill proposes to amend the Constitution of India to reserve 33 percent of all seats in the Lok Sabha and in all state legislative assemblies for women.

The Rajya Sabha passed the bill on March 9, 2010.

The bill was first introduced in 1996 and is yet to see the light of the day. (ANI)