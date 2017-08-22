DMK’s Stalin demands trust vote in Tamil Nadu Assembly, claims 22 AIADMK MLAs withdrawn support

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, August 22: As always like any other opposition, DNM also need to destabilise the present AIADMK government ruling the state of Tamil Nadu. When Jayalalithaa was alive, the DMK had a tough time in the Tamil Nadu politics as she grabbed the hearts of many Tamilians. When Jayalalitha vanished all of a sudden, leaving mysteries about her death, DMK again started dreaming of regaining the power of the Tamil Nadu.

With Jayalalithaa, AIADMK was powerful under her strong leadership. But as she died leaving a void, the AIADMK had ended up in great chaos which in turn led to fighting for power. DMK was waiting for the AIADMK to be destroyed within itself as it lost its leadership.

While this expected destruction was almost imminent, the BJP had intruded and influenced the AIADMK leaders, which in turn lead to the discussions on liquidation of AIADMK with NDA. After months long discussions and arguments, the two groups in the AIADMK had merged. It is said that the party will be joining the NDA within a short period. But the Edappadi Palanisami Government is facing a challenge as the 19 MLAs supporting TTV Dinakaran has withdrawn their support.

Palanisami government in crisis, best time for DMK to act

Now, again it is the time for the DMK to reap the fruits of a crisis. DMK acting president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday claimed that 22 MLAs have withdrawn their support given to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Chief Minister Edapadi K. Palanisamy (EPS).

In a press release, Stalin said that Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao has received identical letters from 22 MLAs expressing “lack of confidence” on EPS. “An unprecedented constitutional crisis has erupted in which the present government headed by Chief Minister EPS has lost the majority,” Stalin said.

He further wrote that any inordinate delay in asking the Chief Minister to prove his majority in the case will pave the way for the continuance of an “unconstitutional” government and will destabilize the democratic norms and precedents established in demonstrating the confidence of the House.

The DMK leader further asked the EPS government to prove their majority in the Tamil Nadu assembly in a trust vote. “As a leader of the opposition, I, therefore, request the Governor to direct EPS to prove his majority in Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly immediately,” he said.

Stalin, while earlier talking to the media, had said, “My information is that three more AIADMK MLAs have also withdrawn support, making the count of resigned MLAs to 22 MLAs in total. We demand a trust vote.” Earlier today, it was reported that nineteen MLAs had revoked their support given to EPS, a day after he and former TN chief minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) joined hands and reworked the ‘power-sharing deal’.

With inputs from agencies.