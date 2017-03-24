DMRC to conduct integrated trial run within a week on Kochi metro

KOCHI, March24: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is gearing up to conduct integrated trial run in a couple of days. The metro authority has will soon complete high speed trial runs. Officials with Kochi Metro said that the trains would travel at maximum speed in both direction, and they would also test the signalling and other technical systems as part of the integrated tial run.

“Though we don’t have clarity on the exact dates of inspection by the commissioner of metro rail safety, DMRC would stick to the schedules,” said a Kochi Metro official. The official also said that they have almost completed electrification works, construction of platforms and washrooms at the stations along the 13 4km Metro corridor between Aluva and Palarivattom.

Meanwhile, it is pointed out that six Metro cars have already arrived in the city, and KMRL said if the services were being launched only up to Palarivattom they would require seven sets of trains. She said also said the seventh set of train was on its way to Muttom yard. “Every 10 day one set of train leaves the manufacturing centre to Kochi,” said KMRL spokesperson.

With the Kudumbasree publishing the final rank list of candidates to be posted at various Metro stations KMRL said they would issue appointment orders after completing the selection procedures. “After KMRL will give them an on ground training depending on the specific requirements of the job in metro stations,” added the spokesperson.

Before the inauguration of the Metro’s commercial operations the ‘Kochi one card’ would also be launched. “These multipurpose cards could be used for ticketing and shopping from the time it is launched,” added the spokesperson.

Earlier, DMRC principal advisor E Sreedharan had stated that they would complete the works by March 30, and the CMRS would carry out inspection during the first week of April.

Officials close to DMRC said if CMRS provided the approval without delay it would be possible to begin commercial operations of Kochi Metro by April end. And, within another four months they would be able to complete works till Maharaja’s college.