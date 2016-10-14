DMRC unveils free WiFi at metro stations towards airport

NewDelhi,Oct14:The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday launched free Wi-Fi facilities at metro stations on its airport express line. DMRC’s Managing Director, Dr. Mangu Singh launched the facility at the Shivaji stadium metro station.

The facility titled “Oui DMRC free Wi-Fi” will be available on all six stations the airport express line. Passengers will be able to log in simply by searching for Wi-Fioptions and log into “Oui DMRC free Wi-Fi. DMRC aims to extend this facility to all the stations of metro network gradually.

The facility at DMRC has tied up with a consortium led by M/S Techno sat communication which presently runs India’s first Wi-Fi on the Delhi-Howrah Rajdhaniexpress. The facility will use the globally acclaimed “T-Track 2.0 wave 2 solution” also used on the high speed trains worldwide.

With this facility, passengers will be able to use all standard internet applications inside the station premises like email, Facebook, Google, video chat as well as live streaming of cricket and football matches etc.

The Delhi Metro in association with Railtel corporation presently provides Wi-Fi facility at four of its major stations – Rajiv Chowk , Kashmere Gate , Central Secretariat and Hauz Khas.

The free Wi-Fi will be an additional facility for the passengers on the airport express line. The 22.7 kilometre long corridor comprising of six stations is continuously registering a steady increase in ridership with the total ridership figure crossing 50,000 passengers in a day in August earlier this year.

