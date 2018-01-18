DNA test on brother-mummies reveal that they had different fathers

| By : Web Desk

Manchester, January 18: A DNA test performed on two mummies, which were believed to be siblings, has solved a sibling mystery. The pair of mummies nicknamed ‘Two Bothers’ which is one of the popular exhibits of the Manchester Museum is reportedly half -brothers; their DNA revealed that they have different fathers.

The test was performed by Scientists from the University of Manchester and they used DNA from the mummies’ teeth to establish that they have the same mother but different fathers.

“I am sure the brothers would be very proud of us,” said Dr Konstantina Drosou, from the university.

The pair that date back to 1800BC are Manchester Museum’s oldest mummies. The trivia about the relationship between the two mummies of elite men – Khnum-nakht and Nakht-ankh discovered in 1907 were not confirmed till the results of the test were revealed.

The pair’s burial site, later called The Tomb of The Two Brothers, was discovered at Deir Rifeh, a village 250 miles south of Cairo.