Do you believe that the money in your bank account and your ATM is safe? Here are some safety measures

Your first call should be to the bank’s customer care advisor. Inform them about the fraudulent activity and get all your debit/credit cards and net Banking with this particular bank. Check with the banker exactly how much has been withdrawn, from which place and at what time. Also ask the banker to begin the process of getting back your money.

Post On Social Media

Once I was done informing the bank, I posted on Facebook and Twitter about the fraud and tagged the concerned bank. Though the bank didn’t respond to me on Twitter, there were tweeple who wanted to know more about the incident. As consolation, I found a few people who had lost bigger amounts than me. It clearly showed that the cloning of debit card is a relatively widespread problem.

Lodge an FIR

File a complaint in your nearest police station. Write a detailed complaint, don’t miss important information like time, place, debit card numbers, and give them screenshots of the text messages showing the money has been debited from your account. Don’t forget to take a stamped copy of the complaint from the police station. Also request that the police officer transfer your case to the cyber crime unit.

Submit Documents to the Bank

Each bank follows different processes. In the case of my bank, one of the biggest banks in India, an internal inquiry is initiated to track down the details. I was asked to submit a copy of the FIR and other relevant documents with all the details. Now it is the responsibility of the bank to carry out the investigation. According to my bank, a minimum of two weeks are required to complete the investigation.