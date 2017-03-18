Do you constantly check Facebook? If yes, then your brain might be at risk

New Delhi, March 18: Do you constantly check your social media sites like Facebook? If the answer is YES, it may put your brain at risk according to a new research.

The research findings showed that when there is a variance between two cognitive-behavioural systems in the human brain, there is a higher rate of problematic use of social networking sites.

Researchers from the DePaul University in the United States applied the dual system perspective, an established theory in cognitive psychology and neuroscience. In the study, which holds that humans have two different mechanisms in their brain that influence their decision-making.

According to Hamed Qahri-Saremi, assistant professor at DePaul University, while System 1 is automatic and reactive, quickly triggered, often subconsciously, in reaction to a stimulus such as a sight of or notifications from social media, System 2 is a reflective, reasoning system that moves more slowly, regulates cognitions and controls behaviors.

He added that the second system can help individuals control impulses and behaviors that are not in their best interest.

The team obtained responses from 341 undergraduate college students from a North American university who use Facebook regularly, for the study. The details of the research published in the Journal of Management Information Systems.

The results showed that individuals who displayed higher levels of problematic use of Facebook had a strong cognitive-emotional preoccupation (system 1) and a weak cognitive-behavioural control (system 2), creating an imbalance.

In fact, the greater the imbalance between the two systems, the more likely individuals were to engage in problematic social media use behaviors, the researchers said.

In addition, this problematic use of Facebook also negatively affected the students` academic performance like Grade point average.The higher the problematic use, the lower was the Grade point average (GPA) score.

“A slight increase in problematic social media use translates into significant grade loss, and this declined performance is persistent,” added Ofir Turel from California State University.

(With Agency inputs)