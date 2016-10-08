Do you know ? Ekta Kapoor is a beautiful story teller

Mumbai, Oct 8: Actress Mouni Roy, who is working with Ekta Kapoor yet again in “Naagin 2”, finds the latter a beautiful story teller.

“Ekta is one person who is the heart and soul of any show. It’s a pleasure to go for the narrations with her. She creates such new characters. I must say she is a beautiful story teller and I look forward to have narrations with her.

“She knew the chord and she knew ‘Naagin’ could be a success. She wrote the right story,” Mouni said in an interview.

The actress will be seen playing a double role in “Naagin 2” and she finds it extremely difficult.

“I am playing both mother and daughter so I don’t know about different but its definitely difficult for me because you are playing both the characters. Thankfully we have a very creative team,” said Mouni, who will not just reprise her role of Shivanya from Season one but would also play her own daughter Shivangi in the second season.

The show will go on air from October 8.