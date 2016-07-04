Do you know how sex dolls are made ?

We don’t know about you, but there’s something really unsettling about sex dolls.

Maybe it’s the soulessness, the blank stare of the eyes beneath plastic shaped to look like human skin, or perhaps the thought that people actually have sex (and relationships) with them.

Either way, it’s not wholly pleasant, so it’s not surprising that watching how they are made makes for a pretty creepy experience.



Super Deluxe has shot some behind-the-scenes footage at a sex doll factory revealing the manufacturing process step by step.

As you might have guessed (or if you’ve ever thought about such things), the body consists of multiple silicone casts placed around a movable frame.

Perhaps one of the more sobering moments (apart from the labia cast) is the construction of the face, which at some points does resemble a stripped back human skull.

Some sex doll facts