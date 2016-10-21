Do you know ? Red wine could help you to get pregnant

London, Oct 21: A glass of red wine a day could boost women’s chances of getting pregnant, research has found.

The study found that a chemical present in red wine can combat a common cause of infertility.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is estimated to affect one in five women in the UK, though experts believe the number could be much higher as the condition has no symptoms.

PCOS causes hormone imbalances making it difficult for women to get pregnant.

Researchers in the US and Poland found that resveratrol, a natural compound found in the skin of grapes used to make red wine, can fight the hormone imbalance making women’s bodies more hospitable.

The research adds to previous studies which claim that wine can help prevent heart disease and cancer.