Do you know who has a better data plan? Jio, Idea, Airtel, Vodafone or BSNL ?

New Delhi, March 17: The entry of Reliance Jio into Indian Telecom Market seems to have set the tone for an action-packed 2017 – It also set the beginning of Crashing data tariffs and free voice calls.

Reliance Jio’s entry has left the mobile subscribers craving for more in terms of tariffs.

Led by Reliance Jio, now other telecom operators like BSNL, Vodafone, Bharti Airtel, and Idea have joined the data bandwagon, offering several offers to attract the data-hungry Indians.

Here is a comparative plan of the various telecom operators (based on the latest announcements)