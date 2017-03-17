Do you know who has a better data plan? Jio, Idea, Airtel, Vodafone or BSNL ?

March 17, 2017 | By :

New Delhi, March 17: The entry of Reliance Jio into Indian Telecom Market seems to have set the tone for an action-packed 2017 – It also set the beginning of Crashing data tariffs and free voice calls.

Reliance Jio’s entry has left the mobile subscribers craving for more in terms of tariffs.

Led by Reliance Jio, now other telecom operators like BSNL, Vodafone, Bharti Airtel, and Idea have joined the data bandwagon, offering several offers to attract the data-hungry Indians.

Here is a comparative plan of the various telecom operators (based on the latest announcements)

Reliance Jio Prepaid Reliance Jio Postpaid Airtel Prepaid Airtel Prepaid (II) Vodafone Prepaid Idea Prepaid BSNL
Data Plan Rate Rs 99 + Rs 303 Rs 99 + Rs 303 Rs 345 Rs 549 Rs 346 Rs 348 Rs 339
Data offer 28GB 30GB 28GB 28GB 28GB 14GB 52 GB (considering 2 GB/day)
Daily FUP limit 1GB 1GB 500MB per Day + 500MB (Between 12am-6am) 1GB 1GB 500MB 2 GB per day
Validity 28 Days As per billing cycle 28 Days 28 Days 28 Days 28 Days 28 Days
