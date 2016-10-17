Do you Know Wi-Fi used most at Patna Railway station for What Purpose?

Patna, Oct 17 : The Patna railway station tops the chart in terms of internet search using free Wi-Fi service, but mostly to view porn, an official said on Monday.

More than any other railway station in the country, where free Wi-Fi service was launched, Patna goes for most internet search, particularly for porn, said an official of RailTel, a public sector undertaking.

Jaipur station comes second to use internet search, followed by Bengaluru and New Delhi.

Patna station is the first station in Bihar to have free Wi-Fi facility. More than 200 trains pass through it daily.

According to RailTel officials, people in Patna station use free Wi-Fi to search Youtube followed by Wikipedia. “More than anything, porn sites have been watched and downloaded at the station.”

Some people use free Wi-Fi to download apps and Bollywood and Hollywood films.

At present, RailTel is providing 1 gigabyte Wi-Fi at the Patna station but plans are to increase to 10 gigabytes due to slow speed of internet in view of more use.

Free Wi-Fi service was launched last month at Patna.

To date free Wi-Fi facility has been launched at 23 railway stations in the country.

The government has said the facility will be introduced at all major railway stations over the next three years.

The service has been provided under ‘Railwire’, the retail broadband distribution model of RailTel.