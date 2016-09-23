Do you like to have a drone for yourself, try to make it yourself, here is an idea

Loved Lego as a kid? You’ll love these Lego drones that are a reality thanks to a company called Flybrix.

While there’s no official association between the two companies, Flybrix has three types of kits that come with a few Lego pieces so you can attach your drone to the popular toy. Additionally, you can improvise on the Lego parts you have at home and build your own mega-drone, reports indiatimes.com

The best part? Flybrix describes the drones as “rebuildable and crash-friendly.” In our opinion, this is easily half the fun. It’s an experience that works as much with intuition as it does on creativity.

The three kits available on the website right now are Basic Flybrix Kit, Deluxe Flybrix Kit and an R/C Expansion Pack, and they even deliver to India. The kits include – motors, propellers, a pre-programmed circuit board for flight control, and cables for when you want to use your smartphone to charge the circuit.

Flybrix

Apart from being able to use the controller in the kit, the most ingenious part is how you can pilot your drone using even your mobile phone. The free Flybrix iOS and Android apps only enhance this experience.