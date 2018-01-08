Do you want to lose your weight?  

New Delhi, Jan 08: Weight loss is undoubtedly one of the top priorities for most of us. And this is the reason, why we come across searches related to how to lose weight and what is the best weight loss tip ranking on search engines.

While diet forms a major part of the weight loss schedule, exercise also plays a key role. However, most of us are in search of simple and effective weight loss tips that require less hard work

And if this is what you also looking at, then here is the latest research study on weight loss that can be of use. According to the research conducted by the University of Alabama at Birmingham in the US, making simple tweaks in your meal plan can help you to lose weight.

Yes, here is what the research study is all about!

What did the research say?

The aim of the research was to find if changing a person’s eating schedule can help in weight loss and burn fat. The first human test of early time-restricted feeding, or eTRF, it revealed that changing the meal timing reduces swings in hunger and alters fat and carbohydrate during patterns, thereby aiding in weight loss. The schedule comprises of eating the last meal by mid-afternoon and not having anything until breakfast the next morning.

Courtney Peterson, Ph.D., an associate professor in the Department of Nutrition Sciences at UAB said, “Eating only during a much smaller window of time that people are typically used to may help with weight loss. We found that eating between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. followed by an 18-hour daily fast kept appetite levels more even throughout the day, in comparison to eating between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., which is what the average American does.”

HowevereTRF did not affect the calories burned. It reduced daily hunger swings and increased fat burning during several hours at night. It also improved metabolic flexibility, which is the body’s ability to switch between burning carbs and burning fats. Whether eTRF helps with long-term weight loss or improves other aspects of health is still unknown.

Also, the study included a small size of participants, a larger, more comprehensive study is needed before it can be extrapolated on a larger platform. Here are New Year weight loss resolutions India’s top nutritionists want you to make.

(With inputs from Press Release of University of Alabama at Birmingham)