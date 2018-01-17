Doctor arrested for raping trainee nurse in Bhopal

| By : Web Desk

Bhopal, January 17: The police arrested a doctor of Bhopal’s Kasturba Hospital for allegedly molesting a trainee nurse.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Sunil Kumar was arrested on Tuesday, wherein the nurse alleged that he forced her to get intimate with him in order to get her trainee letter sanctioned.

She also alleged that the accused used to send her lewd messages on WhatsApp and call her to his cabin and touch her inappropriately.

Kumar has been arrested under Section 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).