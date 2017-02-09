Doctor in China uses condom to remove bottle cap swallowed by patient

Beijing, Feb9:Doctors use a variety of instruments to treat their patients and their skill plays an important part in the whole process more than the instrument. However, in a really bizarre incident a doctor recently used a condom to treat a patient.

According to a report in the Metro, doctors at Lianyungagn Hospital, in Jiangsu Province, East China used a condom to remove a bottle cap from a patient’s stomach. The patient Liu had accidentally swallowed the lid while he was drinking beer with his friends. When he went to the hospital, he was told that his stomach is too full and an operation would be possible. Liu returned the next day but was totally surprised when Dr. Ju Weiping, Chief of gastroenterology told him he would use a condom to remove the cap.

The doctor who was previously an electrical engineer said that his experience would help him with the complex procedure to remove the lid. Liu is now in good health but the he happened to swallow the lid because he was drinking the beer too fast.