Doctor flees, when TV channel exposed, his fake identity of a doctor who died decades ago

Bengaluru, June 7: In a shocking incident, a doctor has gone absconding after a TV channel exposed that he was running his practice, stealing the identity of doctor who had died in 1987 in Bengaluru.

The fake doctor’s original name was Raghunath J.S. and assumed the name of Kumar R S, a doctor who died. He was practicing at KL Hospital in the area. The residents of Ramamurthy Nagar are protesting claiming that the fake doctor overcharged and misdiagnosed them.

Dr H. Veerabhadrappa, president, Karnataka Medical Council (KMC), said that strict action will be taken against the fake doctor and his license will be cancelled if the claims are found to be true.

Dr Nadeem Ahmed, District Health Officer, Bengaluru Urban said that if the doctor is found to be fake, the hospital license will be cancelled.

His registration certificate, a copy of which is available with Deccan Chronicle, shows that it was issued to him by the Karnataka Medical Council (KMC) in his current name, Kumar R.S. The registration certificate also clearly mentions that he changed his name from Raghunath J.S. to R.S. Kumar and the name change was as per an affidavit published in an English newspaper.

The fake doctor was said to be working at other hospitals in Ramamurthy Nagar. Local MLA Byarathi Basavaraju, who visited the hospital on Wednesday afternoon, said that the hospital should not be allowed to operate.

Source: newskarnataka.com