Doctor found dead in St.Stephen’s Hospital Delhi, colleague suspected

August 25, 2017 | By :
40 year old man, Jaswinder Singh commits suicide after stabbing wife for not fasting on Karva Chauth.

New Delhi,August 25 : Recently, Shocking incident reported, a resident doctor  has been found murdered with his throat slit at the prestigious, St Stephen’s Hospital on Friday. The doctor, now identified as Dr Sashwat Pandey was a third year postgraduate student with the radiology department of the hospital.

As per the repots,The body of the deceased was recovered in the morning from the radiology reporting room of the hospital, with his throat slit.

Police authorities informed that they are probing the role of colleagues and are questioning Pandey’s friends.

Investigations are also on to discover the actual motive of the murder and see if a failed relationship could be behind the murder. No arrests have been made so far. Further details are awaited.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Dense fog engulfs Delhi as cold wave intensifies
Rashtriya Raksha Mahayagya: Red Fort in Delhi going to witness a Vedic yagya’ under BJP MP Maheish Girri
17 feared dead in fire at Delhi’s Bawana industrial area
Fresh election on cards in Delhi? AAP MLA feels so
Glanders disease scare: Delhi to ban entry and exit of horses, mules and donkeys
Two held with fake identities at IGI airport, case registered
Top