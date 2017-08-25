Doctor found dead in St.Stephen’s Hospital Delhi, colleague suspected

New Delhi,August 25 : Recently, Shocking incident reported, a resident doctor has been found murdered with his throat slit at the prestigious, St Stephen’s Hospital on Friday. The doctor, now identified as Dr Sashwat Pandey was a third year postgraduate student with the radiology department of the hospital.

As per the repots,The body of the deceased was recovered in the morning from the radiology reporting room of the hospital, with his throat slit.

Police authorities informed that they are probing the role of colleagues and are questioning Pandey’s friends.

Investigations are also on to discover the actual motive of the murder and see if a failed relationship could be behind the murder. No arrests have been made so far. Further details are awaited.