Doctors are free to agitate and demand, but not at cost of life, says Minister Gulab Chand Kataria after nine arrests 

Doctors are free to agitate and demand, but not at cost of life, says Minister Gulab Chand Kataria after nine arrests. Photo: Twitter.

Jaipur/Rajasthan, November 11: As the doctors in Rajasthan is continuing to protest, demanding better pay and work atmosphere, the functions of the hospitals have been badly affected.

On Saturday, 9 doctors have been arrested while 24 doctors have come back on duty. Gulab Chand Kataria, Rajasthan Home Minister on Saturday said, “they are free to agitate and demand, but not at the cost of someone’s life. This is not sending a positive message to the people.”

