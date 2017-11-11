Doctors are free to agitate and demand, but not at cost of life, says Minister Gulab Chand Kataria after nine arrests 

Jaipur/Rajasthan, November 11: As the doctors in Rajasthan is continuing to protest, demanding better pay and work atmosphere, the functions of the hospitals have been badly affected.

On Saturday, 9 doctors have been arrested while 24 doctors have come back on duty. Gulab Chand Kataria, Rajasthan Home Minister on Saturday said, “they are free to agitate and demand, but not at the cost of someone’s life. This is not sending a positive message to the people.”

9 people have been arrested. 24 doctors have come back on duty. They are free to agitate & demand but not at the cost of someone’s life. This is not sending a positive message to the people: Gulab Chand Kataria, Rajasthan Home Minister on doctors’ strike in the state pic.twitter.com/gBWLzSVnz6 — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2017

Doctors’ strike in Rajasthan, demanding better pay and service conditions, continues; visuals of patients outside Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital. pic.twitter.com/7EiMcJnOEe — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2017

#WATCH:Doctors continue to protest in Rajasthan, demanding better pay & service conditions,raise slogans against CM Vasundhara Raje in Ajmer pic.twitter.com/9TpzR4yUnq — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2017

7.5 crore population of rajasthan with 15000 Doctors only…in which 10000 on strike. why raj. govt. playing game with poor people. — Dr.Lalit sharma (@DrLalitsharma4) November 10, 2017