Fire erupts in apartment at Trump International Hotel in NewYork

New York City, March 4: A fire broke out in an apartment under construction at the Trump International Hotel and Tower on Friday on Columbus Circle here, according to reports.

The blaze started at around 4.12 a.m. local time on the 47th floor of the 52-story building at 1 Central Park West, New York Post reported.

The fire was sparked when a piece of machinery malfunctioned in the apartment, authorities told WCBS.

The blaze, which forced a partial evacuation of the building, was brought under control at about 5.20 a.m. local time, CBS reported. The upper floors were vented because of carbon-monoxide concerns.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation.

The 166-apartment condo tower, which was built in 1996, features hotel-style service, health club, pool, sauna and steam room, among other amenities, according to Trump International Realty.

–IANS

