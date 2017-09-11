Doctors in a California hospital find kidney stone the size of an Ostrich egg weighing almost 770 grams.

California,Sept11:: Bladder stones can be excruciatingly painful and subject a person to problems during urination and immense discomfort.

However, these stones are normally tiny – enough to pass through naturally, but there can be a few rare cases, wherein things may get a bit rough.

Doctors in a California hospital got the shock of their lives after a 64-year-old man was admitted, complaining of immense pain on the side and difficulty while using the toilet.

Doctors advised a CT scan, which revealed the culprit – a stone the size of an Ostrich egg weighing almost 770 grams.

According to a report in the Deccan Chronicle, the stone measuring 4.7 inches by 3.7 inches by 3 inches is massive and rare, but the largest ever bladder stone was found in Brazil measuring 7 inches by 5 inches by 3.7 inches.

Doctors stated that the man had an invasive bladder cancer over a decade ago. He was also given laser treatment to break down another smaller stone in addition to the surgery for removing the big stone.

Bladder stones show up in people’s bodies when they can’t empty their bladders, forming hard masses of minerals, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Symptoms could include severe abdominal pain or blood in the urine, though people don’t always show symptoms.