Doctors from Indian hospital gives life back to 3-year-old Pakistani child with rare heart disease.

New Delhi, August 5: A team of doctors gave life to a 3-year-old Pakistani child who was suffering from a rare heart disease, one case of 200,000 children. Mohammad Bilal, the infant was suffering from Uhl’s anomaly. On the infant’s right chamber of the heart, the muscles were weak and enlarged, which ultimately led to increase in pressure on the heart’s left chamber.

“The child’s heart stopped functioning and the pumped blood was not reaching the lungs which resulted in high risk of life”, Rajesh Sharma, Director (Pediatric Cardiac Surgery) at Jaypee Hospital stated on Friday. The doctor said that Uhl’s anomaly could be caused due to two reasons- when the parents share a close blood relation or due to environmental factors.

The infant was treated with the fontan procedure and right ventricle exclusion from circulation method, a procedure which could take about five hours. The doctor said that “under this procedure, the blue blood from the child’s body was pumped directly to the lungs through a tube and the heart’s right chamber was removed.

Due to the sustained illness, the child became very weak and was kept on a ventilator for four days after the surgery. The child was given medicines so the body could gain immunity and to prevent infection. The child’s diet was rich in calories and proteins and vitamins. It was given through feeding tube for fast recovery. The child was discharged last week, the doctor said.