Doctors at Hyderabad-based Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital used Single Pass Four Throw Pupilloplasty (STF), glaucoma treatment to recover vision of glaucoma patient

Hyderabad, Aug 6:After traditional medicine and cataract operation failed, doctors at Hyderabad-based Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital used Single Pass Four Throw Pupilloplasty (STF), an innovative glaucoma treatment, to save vision of a 55-year-old glaucoma woman patient.

The innovative treatment, which was invented by Dr Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospital Chairman and Managing Director, Dr Amar Agarwal, was approved by the American Academy of Opthmalogy (AAC), the hospital Medical Services head in Telangana, Dr Vamshidhar told reporters here yesterday.

Lingamma, who is working with the government of Telangana, had a normal life till she underwent a cataract operation 14 years ago in a private hospital.

The post operative complications led to Glaucoma.

Though on medication, Lingamma was gradually losing her vision.

In fact, she was not in a position to see.

On detailed examination, it was identified that her lens had been decentralized during the cataract surgery the lens was not placed at the correct location.

The lens was constantly rubbing the iris which led to inflammation and eventually resulted in Glaucoma, he said.

After treating her with the innovative STF, Lingamma is now not only cured of Glaucoma but has also regained almost 75 per cent of the vision, Dr Vamshidhar claimed.