Doctors on protest are ready to join duty: MARD

Mumbai/Maharashtra, March 23: The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) on Thursday declared that the doctors on protest are willing to join on duty as the Bombay High Court has confirmed to provide armed police personnel for their safety.

“The court has asked the doctors to return to duties and concurrently ordered the state government to allow only one caregiver of the patient and to entrust armed policemen at the main entrance of the particular departments of the hospital,” Rahul Rotala, the counsel representing the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors, told ANI.

“Doctors are willing to join their services once the state government fulfils the court’s undertakings for their protection,” he added.

The Bombay High Court earlier in the day directed the doctors on strike to return to their duties and give some time to the government for granting them proper security.

The High Court also directed the state government to give protection to all government hospitals so that the doctors can work without worry.

The High Court directed that no disciplinary action should be taken against the protesting doctors once they return to their duties.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has requested the doctors to withdraw their protest instantly and assured them protection.

The strike by Maharashtra’s doctors, who are protesting a spate of assaults on colleagues by patients’ relatives, entered the fourth day today even as nearly 2,000 of them got removal notice a day ago.

The rebels said patients are usually accompanied by a large number of relatives, which puts pressure on them. They have demanded adequate protection measures and a pass system, where not more than two relatives will be allowed to remain with a patient inside the ward.

In the intervening time, thousands of patients have been left to suffer and bear inconvenience at public hospitals due to the strike. (ANI)