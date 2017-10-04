Doctors perform ‘Baahubali Brain Surgery’ to remove a tumour from 43-year-old woman

Gutur/ Andhra Pradesh, October 4: The box office success of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali took Indian cinema to a 1000 crore club. Mostly all who watched the Baahubali movie got goosebumps with its scripting, casting, making and what not! The film has now inspired doctors at a private hospital in Andhra Pradesh to perform what they termed as ‘Baahubali Brain Surgery’.

Wondering what your read just before? That was not typo, doctors at a hospital in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh performed a critical brain surgery while the patient went on watching Baahubali movie. The successful completion of the surgery inspired the doctors to term it as ‘Baahubali Brain Surgery’.

Vianaya Kumari, the 43-year-old nurse, was suffering from fits and was diagnosed with a brain tumour. As it was necessary that the patient needs to stay awake while conducting the surgery, doctors played the Baahubali movie on a laptop to keep her engaged. The surgery was conducted on September 21 at the Tulasi Multi-speciality Hospital in Guntur.

Doctors were extremely happy for the successful completion of the surgery and they feel grateful with SS Rajamouli. Dr. Srinivas, the neurosurgeon, told that it was really important for the patient to stay conscious while conducting this surgery, and the movie could exactly do the same. Dr said, “the patient did not panic through the process, in fact, she was enjoying and humming the songs.”

The patient, like all other Baahubali fans, said, “the surgery lasted for about an hour and a half, but I hoped it would go on a bit longer so that I could see the entire film.”