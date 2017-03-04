Doctors at Fortis hospital removes 838 gallstones from patient’s gallbladder

New Delhi , Mar. 4 : In a recent highly unusual and case, a patient, initially suspected with a cancerous tumour, was found with 838 stones in her gallbladder.

After a proper diagnosis by the doctors at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, the surgery was successfully conducted, ensuring patient’s recovery.

The patient was experiencing acute stomach pain along with intermittent episodes of fever and nausea, which is why, she was advised to undergo an ultrasound and CT scan.

The results suggested that she might be suffering from cancer of the gallbladder.

Thereafter, a team of specialists led by Dr Amit Javed, consultant, gastrointestinal surgery, performed a meticulously planned and executed, two-hour laparoscopic procedure in January, this year. The patient’s gallbladder was extremely inflamed, almost six times its original size.

As per plan, this was a laparoscopic surgery, wherein her gallbladder was removed, with part of the adjacent liver and sent for immediate pathological examination (frozen section), carried out with all necessary precautions to prevent abdominal dissemination and port site (surgical site) metastases. The gallbladder specimen was removed in a pouch to avoid contamination and spillage.

However, post removal, when they opened the gallbladder to look into it before sending for biopsy, they discovered several hundred small and large gall stones. In total, there were 838 gallstones!

“Gallstones cause inflammation of the gall bladder and can cause severe pain, symptoms of indigestion and complications like blockage of the bile duct leading to jaundice, severe infection, and pancreatitis. They are also commonly found in patients with gall bladder cancer implying a possible causation. This patient was having only stones and her biopsy report was negative. Cancers of the gall bladder are very aggressive in nature and usually get detected only in the final stages of the disease since they present with vague symptoms which are not taken seriously. The only remedy to both gallstones as well as cancer of the gallbladder is complete removal of the organ,” said Dr Javed.

“The Department of Gastrointestinal and Hepatobiliary Surgery aims to provide a comprehensive diagnosis and implementable solution to all gastrointestinal surgery- related issues. The ability to do so comes with a staff of skilled surgeons and their teams guiding the procedure at every step of the way. Fortis Shalimar Bagh has piloted several complex surgeries in the past. In this case too, we were successful in our endeavour,” added Mahipal Bhanot, facility director, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh. (ANI)