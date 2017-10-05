Does Poor response of workers force Amit Shah to withdraw from The Yatra? Here is why the BJP Chief skipped Jana Raksha Yatra

Kannur/ Kerala, October 5: After inaugurating Jana Raksha Yatra in Kerala two days ago, BJP chief Amit Shah skipped from the foot march. The 14-day rally, as announced by BJP, would focus on political unrest at Kannur, where several RSS workers were killed in the recent years.

Shah was to lead the foot march through Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s ancestral village to show of power in a state where BJP has never come close to power.

Reasons for Shah’s skipping:

Shah had to skip Thursday’s event due to several engagements, says BJP state chief Kummanam Rajasekharan.

Another leader claimed that PM Modi has asked Shah to stay in Delhi for important talks. A high-level meeting is currently underway at PM Modi’s residence. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has also joined the meeting. Soon a major announcement is expected.

CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan asserted, “Poor response forced the party president to call it a day.” He added that Shah was scared to visit Pinarayi.

According to RSS, the rally was earlier postponed as the state BJP leaders are not committed to strengthening the party.

Shah’s skipping is a relief for the administration and police who had arranged 3000 personnel across the district to meet any rising tensions.

The concluding session of Yatra is expected to be addressed by Shah on October 17 at Thiruvananthapuram.

The 14-day rally was kicked off on Tuesday. Soon it sparked an intense war of words between the Left and the saffron forces. The ruling CPI(M) dismissed the rally as a gimmick and stated that the BJP had no mass base in the southern state. It has decided to organize counter drive against the RSS and BJP.

A day before, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the rally and raised a controversy that the Kerala government is supporting jihadi elements. He said, “it is in the nature of the Left party to grab power at gunpoint.” He added that his state had a better health record than Kerala.

As the confusion arose when Shah skipped off, Kerala unit of the party asserted that BJP cadres in the state are more than enough to protest against Kerala CPM. It added that Shah need not come down at Pinarayi.