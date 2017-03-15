Does RK Nagar turn out as Dinakaran-Deepa battleground?

Chennai, March 15: TTV Dinakaran, the deputy general secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and nephew of VK Sasikala, will contest the April 12th by-poll from RK Nagar, the party announced Wednesday.

The decision of the party comes after the Governing Council meeting of the AIADMK held on today morning at Chennai.

TTV Dinakaran’s candidature is being seen as an effort to assert VK Sasikala’s hold in the family as well as boosting the confidence of the party cadres.

TTV Dinakaran’s candidature was approved by party general secretary VK Sasikala who is currently lodged in Prappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru.

Sasikala Natarajan, her husband M Natarajan and close relatives TTV Dinakaran and Venkatesh were expelled from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in 2011 by J Jayalalithaa amidst reports then that they interfered in party and government administration illegally.

Dinakaran was re-inducted into the party last on month by VK Sasikala after he expressed regret for his alleged anti-party activities.

The RK Nagar bye-poll is a do or die match for AIADMK.Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had represented the R K Nagar constituency from 2015 till her death and reclaiming the seat is important for the AIADMK to claim the late leader’s legacy.

This is the first election which the AIADMK will be facing after Jayalalithaa’s death and the bitter split following a revolt by former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

While All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will seek to continue its electoral dominance, the by-election of RK Nagar is seen as an indicator of the people’s mindset in the wake of Jayalalithaa’s demise and the split in the ruling party.

Dinakaran expressed his confidence that he will win by a huge margin of over 50,000 votes from RK Nagar.

“I want to take forward the legacy of Jayalalithaa and continue the work done and left behind by her,” Dinakaran said.

“I am contesting this by-poll following a decision was taken by our party’s Parliamentary Board, DMK was AIADMK’s main rival party and we welcome the support of other parties too” Dinakaran added.

“Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is our rival and that is the policy of party founder the late MG Ramachandran (MGR) and Amma. I am contesting from RK Nagar to prevent a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam win and therefore will accept the support of others, whether it be MDMK, DMDK, BJP or even Congress,” TTV Dinkaran said.

To a query whether he would become the Chief Minister if elected, he said, “Edappadi K Palaniswami is the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu,” and enjoys public goodwill and support on account of his performance.

Immediately after the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) announced its nominee, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has named a new face Marudhu Ganesh as its candidate for RK Nagar.

On the meanwhile, Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of J Jayalalithaa, also contesting from RK Nagar bye-polls after announcing the founding of MGR Amma Deepa Peravai on February 24.

She earlier alleged that “Right from the day I announced that I will be contesting in R K Nagar Assembly bye polls, I am being harassed in several ways indirectly” bypollapparently referring to AIADMK chief V K Sasikala’s camp.

Meanwhile, the Panneerselvam camp said they will soon announce their candidate for RK by poll.