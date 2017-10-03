Does SIT get the vital clue on Gauri Lankesh’s murder?: Is Karnataka government throwing dust in the eyes of public?

Bengaluru/ Karnataka, October 3: When it turns to be a month after the Gauri Lankesh murder, Karnataka government calm down the controversies claiming that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has got vital clues regarding the incident.

Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy asserted that SIT has found the killers, but due to lack of evidence, it cannot disclose the names of the culprit. It added that filing charge sheet without proper evidence won’t stand in the court.

Earlier on September 9, SIT came over with a major clue regarding the murder. Karnataka government had offered a reward of Rs. 10 lakh for those who can give evidence regarding the incident. Naxalites or right wing are the suspects.

According to the CCTV footage, the murderer seems to be a middle-aged man of 34 – 38 years of age. He looked so lean, wore a full sleeve shirt and had a band on the right wrist. An identity card was also seen hanging on his body. He came in Bajaj Pulsar wearing a helmet, but his face is somewhat visible as the helmet didn’t have a visor.

The 55-year-old journalist, Gauri Lankesh was shot dead at her home on September 5. The incident took place after she was returning home from her workplace. Seven bullets were fired when she got down the car after reaching home. Hit with four bullets, Gauri had her last breath. Later neighbors found her lying on the porch.

Recently, actor Prakash Raj expressed his grief over the journalist’s murder. He got so disturbed, hurt and afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the incident. He also added, in a satirical way, that he would lend his five national awards to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his acting skills.