Does the Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi deserve to become President

New Delhi, November 7: This is the first time that Rahul has presided over the meeting which is being attended by Congress top brass.

With talks of Rahul Gandhi being promoted to the post of Congress president, the national Congress leaders also raise their expectations.

46-year-old Rahul was appointed Congress Vice President in January 2013 at Jaipur ‘Chintan Shivir’.

The meeting is unlikely to take a decision on elevation of Rahul Gandhi as a section within the party feels that this should be done after the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Earlier, the Union HRD Minister Smriti Irani in an interview to a leading daily said “If Rahul becomes the Congress Party president; it would be ‘Ache Din’ for BJP.” Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Communications and IT highlighted that packaging and repackaging the ‘Prince’ will not help Congress party to retain. He also satirically noted that the decision would rather help.

“He goes for hibernation at one point of time then comes out and shows hyperactivity. This creates confusion on what will be his next step,” said Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.

A Delhi police constable slapped an MP, a former royal, when Congress VP Rahul Gandhi was being detained during protests in the immediate aftermath of former army subhedar Ram Kishen Grewal’s suicide last week. The incident took place in the pandemonium that broke out during the protests. The ex-armyman allegedly committed suicide due to his grievances in the implementation of One Rank One Pension.

Rahul Gandhi was detained three times in two days, with Delhi Police picking him up from Jantar Mantar to prevent him from leading a protest march over the suicide.

A cop unintentionally manhandled the royal and gave him a hard slap and pushed him into a Delhi bus. The incident went unreported because the prestige, name and fame of the royal was at stake and the royal, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, decided to hold his silence. But a few Congress leaders are now sending Whatsapp and text messages about the incident and a few even have a photograph as proof.

Though voices have been rising in the Congress to take over the reins of the party from her mother, Sonia Gandhi has so far remained tight-lipped on the issue.

“We all want Rahul to take over, as and when (it will happen), we will make a proper statement,” party spokesperson Sushmita Dev told reporters, moths ago.

In Chandigarh, Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh said time is right for Rahul Gandhi to take over from his mother as Congress president and favoured Priyanka’s entry into active politics.

A section in the party feels that Sonia should continue as party chief, while another feels that the earlier Rahul takes over the reins the better.