Does the Hindi prayer sung at Kendriya Vidyalayas promote Hinduism? Apex court to decide

New Delhi, January 10: The Supreme Court issued a notice on Wednesday to the Center seeking response for a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which alleges that the Hindi prayer songs sung at KVs across the country are promoting Hindu religion.

The apex court will look into the PIL and will decide whether the prayer sung at 1100 KVs across the country violates the constitution by promoting a particular religion.

According to PIL, the Hindi prayer songs promotes Hinduism and it should not be allowed in government educational institutions. The PIL was filed by an advocate who also the father of former KV students.

Admitting the PIL, Supreme Court has observed that it is a ‘serious constitutional matter’. The case was handed over to the apex court and the verdict is expected soon.