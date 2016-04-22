Does your diet influence how well you sleep?

Washington D.C, Apr 22: Poor sleeping habits can lead to overeating, but can unhealthy diets keep you up at night? A review of 21 studies that analyzed the effectiveness of modifying nutritional intake as a treatment for improving sleep found mixed results. In nearly half of the laboratory-based studies, a dietary intervention may have had a significant effect on a key sleep variable, according to the authors Adam Paul Knowlden from the University of Alabama, Christine Hackman from the California Polytechnic State University and Manoj Sharma from the Jackson State University. The study appears in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine.