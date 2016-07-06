Dog trapped for 5 weeks on freeway median adopted by cop who saved her

This dog’s best friend is a police officer who wouldn’t give up on her.

Officer Sylvia Coelho of the Galt Police Department in California has adopted a German shepherd that she rescued from a median along Highway 99. The dog, dubbed “Freeway Frida” by the media, fell from a pickup truck barreling down the highway on April 10. The pup dodged death along the busy freeway for five weeks before Coelho, and two other officers, were able to wrangle her on May 14.

Coelho has been regularly checking up on Frida as she’s undergone numerous surgeries and intensive treatment at VCA Bradshaw Animal Hospital in Elk Grove for a broken hind leg and infected bone.

During her Frida’s time in the hospital, Coelho developed a deep bond with the pup she helped rescue and since Frida’s original family has not come forward to claim her, Coelho was happy to take her home on June 30.

“I’ve got her bed, her toys, her treats,” Coelho told The Fresno Bee. “I’m so excited!”