Dog who waited for its owner along Sukhumvit road,killed by a car in Thailand

Bangkok,Sept27:A three-year-old dog named Loung, who had become a local celebrity in Thailand’s Chanthaburi province, has been killed by a car.

Loung became separated from her owner last year, when she is believed to have fallen from a vehicle travelling near the village of Ban Nong Khon in eastern Thailand.

For the next 12 months, the Bangkok Post reports, Loung sat alongside the Sukhumvit Road – a busy highway linking Bangkok and Cambodia – apparently waiting for her owner to return.

Villagers from Ban Nong Khon took pity on her and gave her food, and she became a regular sight for travellers along the road, who’d see her continuing her lonely vigil day after day.

But dog-lovers were saddened last week when it emerged that Loung had died after being hit by a car.

Her fame has spread since her death, as her tragic story went viral on social media.

A local dog-lovers’ club is reportedly preparing to bury her body in the Tha Mai district.

Earlier this month a dog called Maya achieved celebrity status in Spain as she waited for her owner outside the doors of a hospital in Alicante.

