Dogra community members abuses Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Nirmal Singh

Jammu and Kashmir, September 23: The Jammu and Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh was harassed by the Dogra community members today after the state government failed to declare Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary as a state holiday. According to reliable sources, Nirmal Singh was addressing at a function after paying floral tributes to Maharaja, the last Hindu ruler of the state, on his birth anniversary today.

According to official sources, a large number of people including youth wearing black T-shirts and carrying saffron flags, raised slogans against Nirmal Singh and the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party and Bhartaiya Janta Party coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir. The protesters encircled Nirmal Singh and some of them heckled him. Unfortunately, Nirmal Singh had to cut short his speech and was escorted by a large contingent of police. According to media sources, the protesters also demanded that Nirmal Singh must resign and accused the Bhartiya Janata Party of doing “dis-service” to the Jammu region.

According to media reports, Sumit Singh that is one of the protestors further said that “BJP has done dis-service to Jammu, which gave them 25 seats. They have failed to address one of the major aspirations of the community. Despite passage of a resolution, the BJP could not facilitate a holiday on Maharaja’s birthday. It is a shame.” The Dogra community members also blocked the Nirmal Singh’s cavalcade.