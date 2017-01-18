Doing ‘Aksar 2’ was a challenge for Mohit Madaan

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Actor Mohit Madaan, who will next be seen as a character named Bachchan in Anant Mahadevans “Aksar 2”, says working in the upcoming film was a “challenge” for him as he finds no similarity with the role.

“Our director and producer (Mahadevan) called me for an audition. After a few days of auditioning in different costumes for the different characters, I was given two options and I chose the character I play in the film because it is something I am not in real life,” Mohit said in a statement.

“It’s completely opposite to me and it was a challenge to perform this role. With this film, I will get a chance to grow as an actor and keep doing good films ahead,” added the actor, who made his Bollywood debut with “Love Exchange” in 2015.

“Aksar 2”, which also stars Zareen Khan, Gautam Rode and Lillete Dubey, is a sequel to 2006 thriller “Aksar”.

“My role is pivotal to the story as I am there throughout the film from the beginning till the end. The climax is sudden and unexpected,” Mohit said.

“The fate of the film is now in the hands of the audience. I hope it does well, and I intend to do more quality work in good films,” he added.

“Aksar 2” is expected to release in April this year.

–IANS

